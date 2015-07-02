Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte rang up four hits Wednesday night, including his 13th home run. He added two singles and a double. His only RBI came on the home run. He has 22 multi-hit games this season.

RHP Jared Hughes struggled a bit in the eighth Wednesday night after taking over for starting RHP A.J. Burnett. He hit a batter with one out and gave up a two-out single before getting out of the inning. Hughes has a delivery that makes it tough for hitters to pick up the ball early.

RHP A.J. Burnett entered Wednesday’s start for the Pirates needing six strikeouts to pass LHP Jim Kaat (2,461) for the 35th highest total in major league history.

RHP A.J. Burnett went an in-control seven innings Wednesday night, giving up two runs on seven hits with a walk-free four-strikeout performance. “He navigated through a very tough lineup,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was 24-of-29 in first-pitch strikes. It was a really strong performance from him.” Pittsburgh broke the game open with a five-run third but Burnett tried to keep that out of his mind. “I programmed myself to pitch like it was 0-0,” he said. “I was trying to get ‘Strike One’ and then get back in the dugout.”

LHP Francisco Liriano hasn’t mystified the Tigers much during his major league career. The veteran lefty carries a 5-10 record and 5.59 ERA against Detroit into his Thursday start at Comerica Park. Liriano dropped a hard-luck 1-0 decision to Detroit in Pittsburgh on April 14. He is 1-9 in his last 14 appearances against the Tigers, 11 of them starts.

2B Neil Walker hit a pair of home runs Wednesday night, his fifth and sixth of the season. His two-run shot in the third triggered a five-run frame. The home run snuck just inside the foul pole in right. His second home run bounced off the padding on top of the wall and into the bullpen. Walker had hits his last two times up Tuesday night and was 4-for-6 on Wednesday. “He has a (good) history here,” manager Clint Hurdle said, “and a history in July. We’ll see.”

DH Pedro Alvarez is coming alive at the plate for Pittsburgh. He had a double plus a home run Wednesday night and manager Clint Hurdle noted ”he’s been a spark for us. It started on our last home stand. He has hits in seven of his last eight games.