Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer had two hits, scored two runs and got down a sacrifice bunt Thursday. He also made an excellent play on Detroit DH Victor Martinez to help choke off a Tigers’ rally in the eighth. Detroit’s first two runners reached base in the eighth but Mercer ran down a pop line drive in right-center to give the Pittsburgh bullpen a chance to get out of a jam. “The over-the-shoulder catch was a key play,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

LF Gregory Polanco made an infrequent start Thursday against a left-handed pitcher. “He’s been swinging the bat well late,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Let’s see how it goes.” It went mixed. Polanco struck out twice against LHP Kyle Ryan, didn’t get a sacrifice bunt down and wound up striking out against LHP Blaine Hardy, drew a walk off RHP Joba Chamberlain and walked again off LHP Tom Gorzelanny.

LHP Francisco Liriano “pitched a very good game” against the Detroit Tigers, shutting them out on five hits over seven innings Thursday. “He had a fastball, curve and slider going and he was throwing them all for strikes,” Hurdle said Thursday. “They couldn’t sit on any one pitch. He also got 11 hitters out on three pitches or less.” Liriano walked three and struck out five.

2B Neil Walker had his second straight four-hit game Thursday, giving him 10 hits for the three-game series in Detroit. Walker had a two-run double in the ninth and three earlier singles, the middle of which drove in a run. “I don’t know what leads to his hot streaks,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “If I knew a switch to hit, that would make him go, I would hit the switch.”

CF Andrew McCutchen served as Pittsburgh’s designated hitter Thursday. It was a move to get him off his feet defensively for one game. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle rotated his designated hitter during the three games in Detroit. He had Pedro Alvarez DHing Wednesday night and Francisco Cervelli doing it Tuesday. McCutchen also had two RBI Thursday, a sacrifice fly and a double.

RHP Chris Volstad, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Volstad made one appearance for the Pirates, in a June 24 loss to Cincinnati, and he pitched two scoreless innings. It was his first major league outing since June 2013.

RHP Charlie Morton was scheduled for his eighth start of the season Friday, pitching against Cleveland. Morton has never faced the Indians but has not had much success against American League teams. He brought a 3-6 record and 4.43 ERA against AL teams into his start against Cleveland. Morton won his first five starts of the season.