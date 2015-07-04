FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 4, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke, who starts Saturday against Cleveland, has never faced the Indians but is 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight career interleague starts. He is 1-1 in his last four starts overall despite a fine 2.14 ERA.

LF Starling Marte went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. That ended his eight-game hitting streak in which he went 14-for-32 (.438).

SS Jordy Mercer’s eight-game hitting streak was snapped as he went 0-for-3. He went 16-for-36 (.444) during the streak.

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. He has gone 15-for-30 (.500) during the streak, to raise his batting average to .278.

RHP Chris Volstad was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis as he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment. Volstad made one relief appearance for the Pirates, pitched two scoreless innings June 24 against Cincinnati.

