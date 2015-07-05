Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke allowed only two singles -- both in the second inning -- over eight shutout innings for the win. Locke has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts.

2B Neil Walker singled in the game’s lone run in the sixth inning Saturday, running his hitting streak to seven games in a 1-0 win over visiting Cleveland. Walker has gone 15-for-30 (.500) during his streak, raising his batting average to .277.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. That is tied for the longest streak by a Pirates hitter this season. 3B Josh Harrison also hit in 11 in a row. McCutchen’s career best is 13 games.

RHP Gerrit Cole (11-3, 2.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Cleveland. Cole is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA in his last eight starts.