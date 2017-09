INF Jung Ho Kang started at third base Monday and will see the bulk of the action there while Josh Harrison is out.

LF Starling Marte was not in in the lineup a day after feeling discomfort in his left side during a fourth-inning plate appearance and leaving the game. He is considered day-to-day.

3B Josh Harrison was placed on the 15-day DL and is expected to miss six weeks with torn ligaments in his left thumb.