Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung-Ho Kang figures to get the bulk of the starts at third base while 3B Josh Harrison is sidelined. The rookie for South Korea batted cleanup Monday night and went 1-for-4.

LF Starling Marte was not in in the lineup Monday night, a day after feeling discomfort in his left side during a fourth-inning plate appearance and leaving the game. He is considered day-to-day. Manager Marte felt the same Monday as he did when he left Sunday’s game but Marte said he felt “better.”

LF Starling Marte missed his second consecutive start because of a strained left oblique. He was again replaced by INF/OF Sean Rodriguez.

3B Josh Harrison was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday night’s 2-1 win over San Diego with a left hand injury.

INF Justin Sellers began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday, going 0-for-3. He has been sidelined all season due to a right Achilles tendon injury, and previous rehab assignments were shut down in April and June.

RF Gregory Polanco will get first shot at batting leadoff while 3B Josh Harrison is out. Polanco went 1-for-4 after going 0-for-12 in his previous four games.

RHP A.J. Burnett did not factor in the decision but recorded his sixth straight quality start as he allowed one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Burnett did not allow a home run for a sixth consecutive outing and has given just three in 120 2/3 innings this season. Prior to the game, Burnett learned he had been selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. At 38, he is the oldest player picked.

1B/OF Corey Hart has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with two home runs in four games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Hart has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a left shoulder impingement.

1B Travis Ishikawa was added to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from San Francisco. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Ishikawa will serve primarily as a left-handed pinch hitter and late-inning defensive replacement for 1B Pedro Alvarez.

LHP Francisco Liriano is scheduled to start Tuesday night against San Diego. Liriano has gone 4-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings in his last eight starts since giving up a season-high seven runs May 19 to the Minnesota Twins. He is 1-2 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.

2B Neil Walker went 0-for-4. That ended his nine-game hitting streak.

CF Andrew McCutchen tied a career high by hitting in a 13th consecutive game when he doubled and scored in the seventh inning. McCutchen also had a 13-game streak in 2009. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the fifth consecutive season.

C Francisco Cervelli was a late scratch because of what the team said was a manager’s decision. C Chris Stewart started behind the plate.