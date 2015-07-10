Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game because of a strained left oblique. Marte underwent a full pregame workout for a second straight day, but the Pirates don’t have a timetable for his return.

3B Josh Harrison is on the 15-day disabled list and got a second opinion from Dr. Thomas Graham, who confirmed the initial diagnosis of a torn UCL and performed surgery. He is expected to miss seven weeks.

RF Gregory Polanco has now had consecutive game winning hits with two outs in the eighth inning. After going hitless in four straight games, Polanco has responded well to his return to the leadoff spot. “Polanco is starting to spark, we’re starting to see what we know he can do,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Padres. He is now hitting .398 in his last 26 home games.

RHP Mark Melancon has been successful in 26 straight save opportunities and leads the major leagues with 28 saves. In his last 35 appearances, dating back to April 23, he has allowed one earned run in 34 2/3 innings.