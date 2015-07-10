FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Intel
July 11, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke gave up four runs in five innings with all the runs coming in the fifth inning when Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter and C Yadier Molina each hit two-run singles. The Pirates lost for just the 12th in Locke’s last 35 starts at PNC Park.

LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game because of a strained left oblique. Marte underwent a full pregame workout for a second straight day, but the Pirates don’t have a timetable for his return.

LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup for a fourth straight game Thursday night as the Pirates lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series. Marte was injured Sunday while swinging and missing at a pitch in a win over the Cleveland Indians. The Pirates have four days off next week for the All-Star break before returning to action July 17 against the Brewers at Milwaukee. If Marte misses the series with the Cardinals and is placed on the 15-day disabled list, he would be eligible to return as soon as July 21 for a game against the Royals at Kansas City. “Absolutely,” manager Clint Hurdle said when asked if a DL move would make sense.

CF Andrew McCutchen kept the Pirates from being shut out Thursday night after they lost 4-1 to St. Louis as he hit a 443-foot home run off Cardinals RHP Seth Maness in the bottom of the ninth inning. McCutchen extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez started in left field for a fourth straight game. He has been taking the place of LF Starling Marte, who is hampered by a strained left oblique.

RHP Gerrit Cole goes for his major league-leading 13th win on Friday night against St. Louis. Cole is 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, including 7-1 with a 2.19 ERA in nine starts.

