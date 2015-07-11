Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte sat out his fifth straight game with a strained left oblique but is making enough progress that he might avoid the DL.

LF Starling Marte (strained left oblique muscle) sat out his fifth straight game. However, the Pirates are optimistic he could return Saturday night after going through a full pre-game workout Friday for a third straight day and showing improvement.

SS Jordy Mercer batted fifth in the order for just the second time this season and went 2-for-4 with an RBI double. He entered the game 5-for-13 in his career against St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn.

RHP Rob Scahill played catch for the second time in three days Friday in the early stages of his rehab from right forearm tightness. He has been on the disabled list since June 26 and there is not yet a timetable for his return.

RHP A.J. Burnett is scheduled to start Saturday night against St. Louis. Burnett has a 1.66 ERA in his last six starts. He is 9-6 with a 3.67 ERA against St. Louis in 19 career starts.

1B/OF Corey Hart will return to Pittsburgh on Sunday from his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis and be re-evaluated by the Pirates’ medical staff. He has been on the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement since June 22. Hart is 4-for-22 with two home runs in six games with Indianapolis.

1B/OF Travis Ishikawa made his first start since joining the team Monday after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco, taking Starling Marte’s place in left field. It was just the fifth time Ishikawa started in left field during his eight-year career. He went 0-for-2 with a walk.

CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak with a first-inning single. Since May 7, he is hitting .353.