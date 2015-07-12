Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup Saturday night and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts as the Pirates beat St. Louis 5-4 in 14 innings. He missed five straight games with a strained left oblique muscle.

RHP A.J. Burnett allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings while not factoring in the decision Saturday. Nonetheless, it was his worst home start of the season at PNC Park. He had not allowed more than two runs in his other eight outings. Burnett also hit his first home run in nearly 10 years, connecting for a solo shot off St. Louis RHP John Lackey in the fifth inning. It was the fourth homer of Burnett’s 17-year career and his first July 24, 2005, when he was playing for the then-Florida Marlins and connected off San Francisco’s Kevin Correia.

LHP Francisco Liriano will face St. Louis on Sunday night. Liriano is 4-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings in his last nine starts since giving up a season-high seven runs in a loss to Minnesota on May 19. He is 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cardinals.

CF Andrew McCutchen not only won the game with his two-run homer in the bottom of the 14th inning Saturday night but extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games. He had been 0-for-3 with three walks in a game that lasted five hours and three minutes. It was fifth career walk-off homer in McCutchen’s seven-year career.

C Francisco Cervelli was ejected in the second inning by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza immediately after St. Louis 1B Mark Reynolds hit a long home run into the left field bleachers. Cervelli vehemently argued that Reynolds had struck out swinging on the previous pitch on a 1-2 count, but Carapazza ruled a foul tip. Video replays were clear that Reynolds swung through the pitch, but the play cannot be reviewed under Major League Baseball rules.