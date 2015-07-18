Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung-Ho Kang hit a solo home run in the seventh inning Friday, his fifth of the season. Kang has reached base at least once in nine consecutive games and in each of his last 13 starts.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Friday. Boscan earned his first big league promotion on July 12 as insurance for the Pirates, who played 14 innings in the penultimate game of the first half. He did not appear in a game during his brief stint with the Pirates. Boscan is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 76 2/3 innings of work for Indianapolis this season.

RHP Jared Hughes pitched a scoreless seventh inning Friday at Milwaukee. He’s now kept opponents off the board in his last 15 outings, a stretch of 14 2/3 innings, dating back to June 12.

OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was batting .275 (49-for-178) with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games with the Indians this season.

OF Gregory Polanco returned to the Pirates’ leadoff spot, where he was for six of the Pirates’ last seven games of the first half and was batting .308 during that stretch with seven walks and four RBIs. Polanco had a hit in four trips Friday, extending his streak of reaching safely to eight games. He has hits in seven of those contests.

OF Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement) joined the team in Milwaukee to be reevaluated after completing a minor league rehab assignment but has yet to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

2B Neil Walker went 1-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Walker has at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 games and is batting .315 (45-for-143) in road games this season.