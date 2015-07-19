Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley took the loss on Saturday night in his first start since May 14. He was a late substitution for Francisco Liriano and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Worley is now 2-4 with a 4.81 ERA as a starter this season.

OF Gregory Polanco remained in the leadoff spot Saturday and finished with two hits, extending his streak of reaching safely to nine games. Polanco also has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games.

LHP Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday night just minutes before the Pirates were to take on the Brewers in Milwaukee. Liriano reported to the park with a stiff neck but tried to work through his usual pregame routine to make the start. Manager Clint Hurdle said Liriano would be examined again Sunday.

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single on Saturday night against the Brewers. Walker has at least one hit in 17 of his last 18 games overall and is batting .311 (46-for-148) on the road this season with four home runs and 23 RBIs.