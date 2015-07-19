FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 19, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Vance Worley took the loss on Saturday night in his first start since May 14. He was a late substitution for Francisco Liriano and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Worley is now 2-4 with a 4.81 ERA as a starter this season.

OF Gregory Polanco remained in the leadoff spot Saturday and finished with two hits, extending his streak of reaching safely to nine games. Polanco also has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games.

LHP Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday night just minutes before the Pirates were to take on the Brewers in Milwaukee. Liriano reported to the park with a stiff neck but tried to work through his usual pregame routine to make the start. Manager Clint Hurdle said Liriano would be examined again Sunday.

LHP Francisco Liriano (stiff neck) was scratched moments before his Saturday start against the Brewers. He’ll be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis but was optimistic that he would make his next scheduled start.

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single on Saturday night against the Brewers. Walker has at least one hit in 17 of his last 18 games overall and is batting .311 (46-for-148) on the road this season with four home runs and 23 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.