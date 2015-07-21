FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 21, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Jung Ho Kang will slide over to shortstop to fill in for Jordy Mercer, who is out six weeks with a knee injury. Kang recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season Sunday and has now reached base in 11 straight games and 15 straight starts.

SS Jordy Mercer is expected to miss six weeks with a left knee injury he sustained Sunday.

INF Brent Morel had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he takes the roster spot of injured Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. In 81 games for Indianapolis, Morel was hitting .266/.322/.441 with nine homers and 47 RBIs. He appeared in 23 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .179/.220/.231 with no homers and four RBIs. Morel previously played for the White Sox from 2011-13.

INF/OF Corey Hart was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to create a spot for INF Brent Morel on the Pirates’ 40-man roster. Hart has been out since late June due to a left shoulder impingement, and he recently experienced a setback in his rehab.

INF Sean Rodriguez will take over as the Pirates’ regular third baseman due to SS Jordy Mercer’s knee injury. 3B Jung Ho Kang will man shortstop. Rodriguez is hitting ..209/.237/.321 with three homers and six RBIs in 78 games.

