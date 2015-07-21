Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang will slide over to shortstop to fill in for Jordy Mercer, who is out six weeks with a knee injury. Kang recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season Sunday and has now reached base in 11 straight games and 15 straight starts.

INF Brent Morel had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he takes the roster spot of injured Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. In 81 games for Indianapolis, Morel was hitting .266/.322/.441 with nine homers and 47 RBIs. He appeared in 23 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .179/.220/.231 with no homers and four RBIs. Morel previously played for the White Sox from 2011-13.

INF/OF Corey Hart was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to create a spot for INF Brent Morel on the Pirates’ 40-man roster. Hart has been out since late June due to a left shoulder impingement, and he recently experienced a setback in his rehab.

