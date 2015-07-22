Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett was not at his best Monday, but he picked up the victory as the Pirates beat the Royals 10-7. Burnett was tagged for six runs on 11 hits, including two home runs. He walked one, hit two batters and committed a balk. When first base umpire Gerry Davis called Burnett for a balk on a pickoff move with Jarrod Dyson on first base, Burnett started marching toward the umpire, but he was intercepted by C Francisco Cervelli.

1B Travis Ishikawa went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He entered the game 1-for-18 with one RBI in 15 games with the Giants and Pirates. “I couldn’t tell you why it worked tonight,” Ishikawa said. “I‘m just trying to see the ball. Wherever it goes, it goes. I wish I could tell you I was controlling it, but if I could, my average would have been a lot higher.”

LHP Francisco Liriano, who missed his Saturday start with a stiff neck, threw a side session Tuesday with no problems. He is scheduled to start Thursday against Washington.

C Francisco Cervelli left the game Monday due to right wrist discomfort. He is 6-for-33 (.182) in his past 10 games.

C Francisco Cervelli (bruised right wrist) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday. Chris Stewart replaced him. Manager Clint Hurdle said Cervelli was available only in an emergency.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who threw a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game, will seek his major-league-leading 14th victory Monday. He was charged with two or fewer runs in 14 of his first 18 starts. He has never faced the Royals, but he is 7-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 10 career interleague starts.

RHP Mark Melancon logged his major-league-leading 30th save and the 100th of his career with a perfect ninth inning against the Royals. He has converted a club-record 28 consecutive saves since a blown save April 21 against the Cubs.