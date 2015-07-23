Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday after a three-day stay in the majors. He didn’t get into a game with the Pirates. In 17 games (15 starts) for Indianapolis, he is 6-3 with a 3.82 ERA.

INF Pedro Florimon was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .254 in 61 games. He started at shortstop Wednesday.

LF Starling Marte thought he hit his 14th home run in the second inning, when the ball bounced off the left-field wall and into the Royals’ bullpen. After a review, however, Marte was given a ground rule double. “I‘m really looking forward to hearing the explanation from New York,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “All Gerry (Davis, crew chief) can do is tell me what they told him. It was a situation where the ball hit below the fence and then went out so it’s a ground-rule double. So I was wondering if the ball hit below the (top of the) fence and hit a fielder on top of the head and bounced out would it be a ground-rule double? No, it would be a home run. But I can’t get in a heated discussion with him. It’s a situation where I‘m still kind of concerned to hear. I couldn’t find it in a rule book. It’s not in the universal rules inside the dugout. You can’t protest a replay. There was a lot of confusion, at least in my mind.”

LHP Jayson Aquino, acquired by the Pirates from the Blue Jays in May, was designated for assignment Wednesday. In a combined 18 starts in high Class A this season, the 22-year-old was 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who was skipped a start Saturday at Milwaukee because of a stiff neck, threw a bullpen Tuesday. “He’s in a good place,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “His side went well. He’s scheduled to pitch on turn in the rotation. So it was good news.” Liriano is penciled in for a Thursday start against the Nationals.

C Francisco Cervelli was held out of the lineup with a bruised right wrist. He exited in the seventh inning Monday after being struck in the wrist while blocking a pitch. “It was the same spot he aggravated a few weeks ago,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was just about ready to get good and now it’s got not good again. He’s getting treatment now. He would be available only in an emergency situation tonight. We’ll reevaluate tomorrow.”

RHP Gerrit Cole gave up three runs, one unearned, on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in the loss Tuesday to the Royals. “Cole pitched an outstanding game,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He used all four pitches. He used his fastball up, down, in and out. It’s as good a game as he’s pitched since he’s been in a Pirates uniform.”