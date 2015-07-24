Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang went 2-for-4 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The rookie from South Korea is 17-for-37 (.459) with nine RBIs during that span, raising his batting average to .289. He also has four multi-hit games in a row.

LHP Jeff Locke (5-6, 4.01 ERA) will start Friday night against Washington. Locke has a 1.96 ERA in his last seven starts overall and is 2-2 with a 1.07 ERA in his last six starts at PNC Park. He is 0-0 with a 2.53 ERA against the Nationals in two career starts.

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the first inning that opened the scoring Marte is 10-for-17 (.588) in his last four games overall and 26-for-67 (.388) in his last 17 home games at PNC Park.

INF/OF Steve Lombardozzi was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for the acquisition of 3B Aramis Ramirez on Thursday in a trade from Milwaukee. Lombardozzi went 0-for-10 for the Pirates earlier this season in 12 games. He was hitting .304 with 11 stolen bases in 67 games with Indianapolis.

3B Aramis Ramirez is being traded by Milwaukee to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where the 37-year-old began his career.

3B Aramis Ramirez was acquired from Milwaukee on Thursday in a trade for a minor-leaguer. Ramirez is expected to join the Pirates on Saturday night for their game against Washington and be the everyday third baseman with 3B Josh Harrison is expected to be out through at least the end of August while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

LHP Francisco Liriano allowed only one run in six innings and struck out 11 on Thursday night to get the win as the Pirates downed Washington 7-3. Liriano, who walked three, showed no ill effects from being a late scratch from his previous scheduled start last Saturday at Milwaukee. He had last pitched June 12. In his last five starts, Liriano is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 13th. McCutchen also scored his 600th career run on the homer. He is hitting .323 in 48 home games at PNC Park this season, compared with .262 in 44 games on the road. McCutchen had been 3-for-31 in his last nine games against the Nationals.

C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run. He missed the previous two games with a bruised right wrist.