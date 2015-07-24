Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Pedro Florimon was brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .394 in 10 July games to raise his average to .254. He was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting at shortstop. “Above average defender across the board,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of the Indianapolis scouting report on Florimon. “He plays second, plays third, plays short. He continues to switch hit, put some bunts down. They used him to handle the bat. He stole some bases. He’s a good base runner. He was a very dependable player while he was at Indianapolis.” Florimon was asked to bunt in the second inning with LF Jaff Decker on first, but instead of moving the runner, he put the ball in the air and 1B Eric Hosmer made a diving catch. He went 0-for-3 and struck out twice in his Pirates’ debut. Florimon was the 2013 Twins starting shortstop.

CF Starling Marte went 3-for-4 in the Pirates’ 5-1 loss. He went 8-for-13 with three consecutive multi-hit games against the Royals to raise his average to .289.

3B Aramis Ramirez is being traded by Milwaukee to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where the 37-year-old began his career.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who missed his Saturday start against the Brewers with a stiff neck, left early Wednesday to return to Pittsburgh to be rested for a start against the Nationals. The Pirates charter flight was not scheduled to land until 2:30 a.m., so the club sent Liriano out early. He lost June 20 to the Nationals when Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter.

OF Gorkys Hernandez began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, going 1-for-4. He has been on the disabled list since July 13 due to left shoulder discomfort.

C Francisco Cervelli, who is nursing a bruised right wrist, was not in the lineup again Wednesday. “I really felt compelled to give him one more day,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I felt if I gave him one more day, he’d be fit for duty tomorrow.”