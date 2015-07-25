Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang set a career high by hitting in his 11th straight games as he went 2-for-4 in a 7-5 win over Washington on Friday night. The native of South Korea is 19-for-41 (.463) during his hitting streak, lifting his batting average to .289. Kang also had his fifth straight multi-hit game and is hitting .500 (12-for-24) in that span.

RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) is expected to throw a bullpen over the weekend for the first time going on the disabled list on June 26. He will likely have one additional bullpen session before being sent out on a rehab assignment next week.

RHP A.J. Burnett (8-3, 2.44) will start against Washington on Saturday night. Burnett has a 2.75 ERA in his last eight starts overall and is 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA in nine home starts at PNC Park this season. He is 12-6 with a 3.23 ERA against the Nationals in 24 career games, including 23 starts.

1B/OF Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort), who has been on the disabled list since June 22, went home to Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Friday and will continue his rehab there. Hart is expected to rejoin the team sometime in mid-August then go on a minor league rehab assignment.

1B Pedro Alvarez had been 0-for-10 In his career against Washington RHP Max Scherzer before connecting for a two-run home run that was estimated at 460 feet. It cleared the right-center field stands at PNC Park and reached the Allegheny River on one bounce. It was the second time Alvarez reached the river this season and the fourth time in his career. A total of 37 homers have gone into the water since PNC Park opened in 2001.