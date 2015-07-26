Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a second-inning single. He has gone 20-for-44 (.455) during the streak. However, he went 1-for-3 to snap a string of six straight multi-hit games.

LF Starling Marte ran his hitting streak to six games when he singled in the sixth. He is 12-for-25 (.480) during the streak.

INF Brent Morel was designated for an assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the arrival of Ramirez. Morel hit the tiebreaking pinch-hit double in the sixth inning of the Pirates’ 7-5 victory over Washington on Friday night. He was 2-for-7 (.286) in three games since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

INF Justin Sellers, who has been on the disabled list all season with a sore right Achilles tendon, had his rehab assignment transferred to Indianapolis from the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates. He was 8-for-23 (.348) in seven GCL games.

3B Aramis Ramirez joined the Pirates two days after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade and batted cleanup.

3B Aramis Ramirez joined the team Saturday night for a 9-3 loss to Washington after being acquired Thursday from Milwaukee in a trade. Ramirez batted cleanup and went 0-for-4. He is expected to be the regular third baseman and No. 4 hitter until 3B Josh Harrison (thumb) is activated from the disabled list, which is not likely to occur until early September.

C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-4 with an RBI and is 6-for-12 in the first three games of the series. He had missed the previous two games with a bruised right wrist.

RHP Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.31 ERA), who leads the major leagues in wins, will face Washington on Sunday. Cole is 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA in his last 11 starts, has allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of his 19 starts and is 7-2 with a 2.29 ERA in nine home games. He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Nationals.

1B Pedro Alvarez did not start despite hitting a home run in each of the first two games of the series, though he did enter the game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch and singled off Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez. Ironically, Alvarez started the game on the bench because he was 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his career against Gonzalez.