Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang homered with one out in the ninth inning, breaking a 7-7 tie. Kang has hit safely in eight of his past nine games. For Kang, it was his second ninth-inning homer of the season, both off closers, St. Louis’ Trevor Rosenthal and then Minnesota’s Glen Perkins on Tuesday. “He continues to grow, he’s doing things here he’s probably done before in some sequence or context, just a different place now,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Sometimes it’s closers he’s facing, but that’s a dynamic swing off one of the best closers in the game.”

3B Brent Morel refused his outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and is now a free agent. Morel was designated for assignment by the club Saturday after going 2-for-7 in three games three games for the Pirates.

RF Gregory Polanco went 1-for-5 with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. Polanco has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games and has hit safely in six straight. The hit in the eighth inning was his first career bases-loaded extra-base hit.

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make an afternoon start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, and that is good news for the Mariners. Over his seven previous day-game appearances this year, Hernandez is 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA. Dating back to last season, Hernandez is 8-1 with a 1.53 ERA in day games.

C Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-5 and is now hitting .301 on the season. Cervelli has hit safely in six consecutive games at Target Field and has multiple hits in each of his past four games overall. It was the sixth time this season Cervelli finished with at least three hits.