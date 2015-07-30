Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang had two hits -- a single and a solo home run. The homer was Kang’s seventh of the season and second in the series. Kang now has 11 multi-hit games this month, has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games overall and is hitting .400 since 3B Josh Harrison went on the disabled list on July 6.

LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup on Wednesday, playing left and batting second. Marte was a late scratch on Tuesday because of an illness. Marte went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the 10-4 win over the Twins.

RF Gregory Polanco left the game in the middle of the fourth inning with what the club deemed discomfort in his left knee. Polanco went 0-for-2 before departing the game, snapping his streak of 18 consecutive games of reaching base safely.

RHP Joe Blanton, designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday, was sent to the Pirates on Wednesday in a cash transaction. Blanton, 34, went 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 appearances, including four starts, for Kansas City this year.

3B Aramis Ramirez doubled off the wall in the fifth inning. The hit snapped an 0-for-14 skid since being traded to Pittsburgh from Milwaukee last Thursday. The hit was his first in a Pirates uniform since July 21, 2003, during his first stint with the club.

LHP Francisco Liriano earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings of work. For Liriano, it was his second win in his fourth career start against the Twins, the club he began his major league career with in 2005. Liriano now has seven wins this season, matching his total from all of last season.