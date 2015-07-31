Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley hopes to land with a club that will give him an opportunity to start. Worley was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday to make room on the roster for right-hander Joe Blanton. Worley said he’ll accept a minor league assignment if a trade does not occur. “Hopefully I can be a starter somewhere,” he said. Worley posted a 2.08 ERA 12 relief appearances this season.

RHP Joe Blanton joined the Pirates on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati, hours after he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. Blanton went 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 games including four starts for the Royals. Blanton retired prior to last season before reviving his career. “I said, ‘Maybe I’ll just give it another whirl and see what happens,'” he said. “And here I am.”

RHP A.J. Burnett’s outing on Thursday night in Cincinnati was concerning for the Pirates. Burnett, relying heavily on his fastball which didn’t have much velocity, allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, struck out four and allowed a home run over his 97 pitches. Manager Clint Hurdle was asked about pushing back Burnett’s next start. “I don’t know,” said manager Clint Hurdle when asked about pushing back Burnett’s next start. “That’s why I‘m going to wait, sleep on it, talk to him and watch some videotape.” Burnett allowed at least 10 hits in three straight games. “It’s sad,” Burnett said. “That’s all I had. I‘m 38.”

RHP Joakim Soria had 23 saves this season for the Tigers, but he will team up with LHP Tony Watson after being traded to the Pirates.

OF Gorkys Hernandez was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Hernandez had been on the disabled list since July 13 with left shoulder discomfort.