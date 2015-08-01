Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday for his second stint with Pittsburgh this season. He’s 1-1 with a 2.72 ERA in 42 appearances for Indianapolis this season. He did not allow a run in his last seven appearances (6 2/3ip) and was scored upon just once in his last 17 Triple-A outings. He made his one appearance with the Pirates on and pitched a scoreless inning.

RHP A.J. Burnett and the Pirates knew something was amiss when the veteran right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on Thursday. Most disconcerting was a noticeable drop in velocity. After the game, Burnett was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. It is uncertain if the injury will require more than 15 days of recovery time. Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts.

1B/OF Michael Morse was acquired by Pittsburgh along with cash from the Dodgers on Friday.

RHP Joakim Soria, acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade on Thursday, made his Pirates debut in the seventh inning on Friday and provided plenty of drama. He retired the first two batters easily before allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. But, Soria snared catcher Brayan Pena’s liner to end the inning to preserve a one-run lead in the Bucs’ 5-4 win.

LHP J.A. Happ was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Friday to fill A.J. Burnett’s spot in the rotation after he was placed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Happ is 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts. He will step into Burnett’s spot in the Pirates’ rotation.

RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after allowing six earned runs including two homers in 1 1/3 innings during Thursday’s 15-5 loss at Cincinnati. Guerra was 2-0 with a 6.48 ERA in 10 appearances for the Pirates.