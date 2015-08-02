Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang hit his eighth home run of the season, off Reds rookie RHP Raisel Iglesias. It was Kang’s third homer in five games. In the first three games of the series in Cincinnati, Kang is batting .400 with three runs scored, three doubles, a homer and two RBIs.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis a day after being recalled. The move was made to free up a roster spot for LHP J.A. Happ, who joined the team Saturday after being acquired from the Mariners on Friday. LaFromboise didn’t appear in Friday’s game. He pitched a scoreless inning on May 14 in his only appearance this season for Pittsburgh.

LHP J.A. Happ joined the Pirates in Cincinnati and threw his first bullpen session since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Friday. “I‘m happy to be here,” he said. “It’s an exciting time here. You see them build and build and build over the years, and now everyone sees where they’re at.” Happ will start on Tuesday against the Cubs. He went 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance this season for the Mariners. He posted a 7.43 ERA in six July starts. “I had a few rough outings,” he said. “For me, getting a fresh start would be a good thing. I know what I‘m capable of.”

RHP Gerrit Cole is the winningest pitcher in the major leagues since Sept. 7, but he’s still winless against the Cincinnati Reds. Cole gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings to extend his career winless streak against the Reds to six starts. He walked one and struck out eight but needed 98 pitches to get through five innings. “I‘m very frustrated,” said Cole, who’s 14-5 this season. “They’ve got me every time. But you have to honestly evaluate and find stuff to move forward with. I thought there were some mistakes that need to be corrected. There weren’t a ton.”