Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang was voted National League Rookie of the Month for July. He led all major league rookies with a .379 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, a .621 slugging percentage, 18 runs, 33 hits and 54 total bases in 25 games, and his three home runs were tied for fourth among NL rookies. He also had nine RBIs and 13 extra-base hits, which was tied for third among all NL hitters. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no Pirates rookie has had as high a batting average and as many extra-base hits in one calendar month since Hall of Famer Paul Waner hit .381 with 14 extra-base hits in September 1926.

OF Jaff Decker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a roster spot for 1B/OF Michael Morse. He was 1-for-13 (.077) with a triple in nine games for the Pirates.

RHP A.J. Burnett was found to have a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow after undergoing an MRI exam Monday, and he will begin a throwing program in four weeks. He was placed on the disabled list Friday after going 1-2 with a 10.13 ERA in his first three starts after the All-Star break. Burnett, 38 went 7-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 18 starts during the first half and was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 17-year career.

1B/OF Michael Morse joined the Pirates on Monday, three days after being acquired from the Dodgers in a trade. He started at first base and hit a double in his first at-bat by the game against the Cubs was postponed because of rain after 3 1/2 innings. The Dodgers acquired Morse from Miami in a three-team trade Thursday. Los Angeles immediately designated Morse for assignment, then traded him for minor league OF Jose Tabata a day later. Morse, 33, hit just .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 53 games with the Marlins.

LHP J.A. Happ (4-6, 4.64 ERA) will make his first start for the Pirates on Tuesday night when he faces the Chicago Cubs. Happ was acquired from Seattle in a trade last Friday. He lost five of his last six decisions since May 15 after going 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA in his first seven starts of the season. Happ is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA against the Cubs in four career starts.