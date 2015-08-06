Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (6-6, 4.21) will start Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Locke has a 2.81 ERA in his last nine starts and allowed only one home run in 51 1/3 innings during that span. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA against the Cubs in eight career starts.

SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) and 3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) are expected to begin rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis next week. Harrison is expected to start playing Aug. 11 and be joined three days later by Mercer.

RHP Rob Scahill, on the disabled list with right forearm tightness since June 26, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday by pitching two innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates. If that goes well, he would join Double-A Altoona sometime next week and make a three-inning appearance then be evaluated.

CF Andrew McCutchen had just one of two hits the Pirates manager off Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta in seven innings and also walked. He is 8-for-19 (.421) against Arrieta lifetime and 4-for-8 (.500) this season.

LHP J.A. Happ (4-7) had a rocky Pirates’ debut, giving up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Chicago Cubs. Happ was acquired from Seattle last Friday in a trade and was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his last four starts with the Mariners. “I was anxious to get out there,” Happ said. “I put us in a tough spot but I‘m going to be better and I‘m starting to look forward to the next one.”