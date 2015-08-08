Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan, who was playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Guerra. Boscan was called up by the Pirates three different times this season but did not appear in any games. At Indianapolis, he was 8-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 20 games, including 18 starts.

RHP Rob Scahill pitched two perfect innings, striking out one, for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment. Scahill is expected to make a three-inning appearance for Double-A Altoona sometime during the week of Aug. 10-16. He has been on the disabled list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday against the Dodgers. Liriano is 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his last six starts. He has won all three career starts against the Dodgers, posting a 1.37 ERA.

2B Neil Walker did not start for the first time since June 28 and utility player Sean Rodriguez took his place. Walker pinch hit in the sixth inning and stayed in the game at second base, going 1-for-2.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks on Friday night in a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 innings. He is hitting 331 in 78 games since May 7. McCutchen is also hitting .407 (33-for-81) with runners in scoring position with eight doubles, one triple and six home runs.

RHP Deolis Guerra was returned to the Pirates on Friday after a waiver claim by Cleveland was voided by Major League Baseball because he was found to have left knee inflammation. Guerra was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 31. He pitched in 10 games with the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-0 with a 6.48 ERA.

RHP Gerrit Cole did not factor in the decision, allowing three runs and four hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Cole, who is 14-5, remains the major league win leader, though he has won only one of four starts since the All-Stat break. He has given up three runs or less in 21 of his 22 starts this season and lasted at least six innings 18 times -- the other four starts coming against Cincinnati.