Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley, who was designated for assignment Aug. 30, has cleared waivers and the Pirates are waiting to see whether he will accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. If Worley does go to Indianapolis -- he would forfeit the remainder of his $2.45 million if he electes free agency -- the 27-year-old will pitch in the rotation. Worley was 2-4 with a 4.81 ERA in eight starts this season and 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 12 relief appearances.

LHP Francisco Liriano hit the first home run of his 10-year career, connecting off Dodgers RHP Mat Latos for a three-run blast in the second inning. It was his 160th at-bat. While Liriano lasted just three innings and allowed four runs, he did not factor in the decision and remains unbeaten in seven starts since June 20. He also continues to struggle at home: He is 3-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 starts at PNC Park, as opposed to 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA in nine road starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 3-for-3 with a walk as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. McCutchen is 13-for-29 (.448) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in his last nine games. He also has reached base in 14 of his last 18 plate appearances.

RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.19 ERA) will start Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers on six days of rest, rather than the normal four, as manager Clint Hurdle used Thursday’s day off to juggle the rotation. Morton pitched seven shutout innings to win at Cincinnati last Sunday, his first victory in six starts since June 27. Morton lost his lone career start against the Dodgers in 2010.