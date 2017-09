Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Pirates RHP Vance Worley has accepted his assignment to Indianapolis. Worley was designated for assignment July 30 after the team traded for RHP Joe Blanton.

Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison (left thumb) and SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) started rehab assignments Tuesday at Triple-A Indianapolis. Harrison has been out since July 6 and Mercer went on the 15-day DL two weeks later.

