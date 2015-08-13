Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte (left hand) left the game after the top of the third inning. Marte was looked at by manager Clint Hurdle and a trainer after fouling off a pitch in the first inning. Marte fouled out in his two at-bats and was replaced by Sean Rodriguez before the bottom of the third. His status for Thursday night’s series finale is uncertain.

RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm) pitched three scoreless innings for Double-A Altoona Tuesday night on a rehab stint against Binghamton. Scahill was efficient, throwing just 34 pitches, 21 for strikes, in his first outing after being transferred from the GCL Pirates. He was 2-4, 2.08 in 24 outings before going on the 15-day DL on June 26.

RF Gregory Polanco posted consecutive three-hit games for the first time in his career Wednesday night, going 3-for-4 with a run and an intentional walk. But Polanco turned a single by Yadier Molina into a tie-breaking triple in the sixth by trying for a low-percentage ankle-high catch and missing the ball completely. It led to the two runs which decided a 4-2 loss for the Pirates.

LHP Francisco Liriano will get the start Thursday night when Pittsburgh finishes its NL Central showdown series in St. Louis. Liriano usually pitches well against the Cardinals, posting a 4-2 record and 2.42 ERA in 11 career starts, but is 0-1 in three starts this year, giving up eight runs in 20 2/3 innings. He worked just three innings on Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four runs and throwing 72 pitches.

RHP Gerrit Cole didn’t pitch badly Wednesday night, but poor defense undermined him during a pair of two-run rallies by St. Louis. Cole was victimized by the inability to turn a double play in the third inning that led to the first two runs, then was failed by Gregory Polanco’s whiff on a Yadier Molina liner in the sixth that turned into a tie-breaking RBI triple. Cole gave up seven hits and four runs in his 5 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.