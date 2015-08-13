Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke threw just 48 of 88 pitches for strikes Tuesday night and his inability to command the fastball cost him in a three-run fifth that stuck him with a loss. Back-to-back walks to Kolten Wong and Jhonny Peralta gave St. Louis two free baserunners and it cashed those in, and tacked on the go-ahead run that it held to the finish. It was the sixth straight start in which Locke has allowed at least three runs.

RHP Vance Worley accepted his assignment to Indianapolis on Tuesday. Worley was designated for assignment on July 30 after the Pirates acquired RHP Joe Blanton from Kansas City to fill his role as the staff’s swingman. Worley was 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 appearances, eight of which were starts, for Pittsburgh.

SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) also started a rehab stint Tuesday night at Indianapolis, batting third and going 0-for-3. Mercer was injured July 20 in a 10-7 win at Kansas City and hasn’t played since. On the season, he’s batting just .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

3B Josh Harrison (left thumb) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 1-for-4 while playing against Toledo. Harrison has been on the disabled list since July 6, when he was injured in a 2-1 win over San Diego. The versatile Harrison is batting .279 with four homers and 22 RBIs, and had recovered from an early-season slump which saw him hitting under .200 in mid-May.

RHP Gerrit Cole gets the ball Wednesday night when Pittsburgh continues its big three-game NL Central showdown series in St. Louis. Cole is coming off a no-decision Friday night when the Pirates outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings, allowing four hits and three runs over six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. In his career, Cole is 2-2, 3.24 in five starts and 33 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, including a 5-2 win on July 10.