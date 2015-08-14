Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan accepted his assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and started for the Indians Thursday night. Boscan was promoted to Pittsburgh three times this year, but has yet to throw a big league pitch. His ERA for Indianapolis is 3.33, but his walk-strikeout numbers are middling enough that the prospect tag isn’t stamped next to his name. Boscan was designated for assignment on Friday.

LF Starling Marte (left hand) didn’t start Thursday night and is considered “day-to-day” by the club for the weekend series against the Mets. Marte left Wednesday night’s game after fouling out in the top of the third, feeling discomfort. He’d been checked out by a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle during his first inning at-bat. Marte pinch-ran in the ninth inning and stayed in on defense for the final three outs.

SS Jordy Mercer (left knee) also continued his rehab stint Thursday night in Indianapolis, going 2-for-3 before leaving the game late. Mercer is 2-for-7 with the Indians and could be activated as soon as this weekend’s series in New York. Mercer struggled offensively this year, batting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

2B Josh Harrison (left thumb) continued his rehab assignment Thursday night at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 0-for-4. Harrison is 1-for-8 in two games with Indians. He’s been sidelined since July 6 but could return to Pittsburgh as soon as this weekend when the team plays at the New York Mets. Harrison was hitting .279 when sidelined.

LHP Francisco Liriano didn’t have great command in six innings Thursday night, issuing four walks, but gritted out a win that made him 5-2 in his career against St. Louis. Liriano threw just 52 of his 94 pitches for strikes as he yielded six hits and three runs, but allowed only one hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was the eighth straight Liriano start that Pittsburgh won.

2B Neil Walker tripled and singled in the first inning, making him the first Pirate to collect two hits in an inning since Russell Martin and Jose Tabata did it in the sixth inning on June 6, 2014 against Milwaukee. Walker bagged hits from each side of the plate as well, then added an RBI double in the ninth to cap a 3-for-5 performance.

LHP J.A. Happ will get the ball Friday night when Pittsburgh starts a weekend series at the New York Mets. Happ owns a 3-2 record and 4.74 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against New York. In his first start for the Pirates, Happ absorbed a 5-0 loss August 4 against the Chicago Cubs, yielding eight hits, two walks and four runs over 4 1/3 innings while fanning six.