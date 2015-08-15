Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte (bruised left hand) was limited to pinch-running for the second game in a row on Friday, when he scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Pirates’ 3-2 win over the Mets. On Friday, Marte pinch-ran for C Chris Stewart following Stewart’s leadoff single, raced to third on a single by PH Francisco Cervelli and scored on a single by RF Gregory Polanco. Marte left Wednesday’s game with the injury and is considered day-to-day. He is batting .285 with 13 homers, 57 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 106 games this season.

INF Cesar Hernandez made his sixth start of the season at third base Friday in place of injured 3B Maikel Franco. Hernandez, who has made 52 starts at second base, is hitting .326 (57-for-175) and is tied for second among National League players in hits since June 22.

CF Andrew McCutchen’s 11-game hitting streak against the Mets came to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-2 with three walks in the Pirates’ 3-2, 10-inning win. McCutchen’s streak dated back to July 13, 2013. He hit .436 (17-for-39) with three homers and six RBIs during the streak. Overall this season, McCutchen leads the Pirates in batting average (.298), homers (18) and RBIs (77).

LHP J.A. Happ had a far better second outing in a Pirates jersey Friday night, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings in Pittsburgh’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the Mets. Happ allowed six of the first 11 batters he faced to reach base on Friday but wriggled out of a two-on, none-out jam in the third and retired nine in a row before giving up a leadoff homer to LF Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth. In his first start for the Pirates on Aug. 4, Happ took the defeat after giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Happ, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 31, is 4-7 with a 4.64 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this season between the two teams.

RHP Charlie Morton will look to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Morton didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in the Pirates’ 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The ten hits allowed were a season-high for Morton while the runs allowed and innings pitched each tied his second-worst figure of the year. In his last nine starts dating back to June 21, Morton is 2-4 with a 6.43 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 1.62 to 4.48. He has produced just three quality starts in that span. Morton is 0-3 with a 3.96 ERA in seven career games (six starts) against the Mets. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on May 28, 2014, when Morton gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings as the Pirates fell, 5-0, at Citi Field.