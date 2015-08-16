Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will look to snap a four-start slump Sunday.

LF Starling Marte (left hand) didn’t start Saturday but entered as a pinch-runner in the sixth inning.

SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went 1-for-3 Saturday night for Triple-A Indianapolis.

IF/OF Josh Harrison (left thumb) went 0-for-4 Saturday night in a rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis.

RHP Joe Blanton had perhaps his most impressive outing as a reliever on Saturday, when he earned the win after tossing three shutout innings of one-hit ball in the Pirates’ 5-3, 14-inning victory over the Mets. Blanton walked one and struck out six -- the most batters he has ever struck out in 30 relief appearances as a big leaguer. It was the second relief win of Blanton’s career as well as his second of the month. He was the winning pitcher on Aug. 8, when he threw three shutout innings as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-5. Blanton, whom the Pirates acquired from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on July 29, is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four relief appearances for the Pirates and 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 19 games (four starts) overall.