Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went 0-for-3 on Sunday in a rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis. It was the fourth rehab game for Mercer but the first time he has played back-to-back days. He is batting .231 (3-for-13) for Indianapolis. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday morning that Mercer would take off Monday and play again for Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mercer hasn’t played for the Pirates since July 19, when he was hurt after being slid into by Milwaukee Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. He is batting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 80 games this season.

INF/OF Josh Harrison (left thumb) went 0-for-4 on Sunday in a rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis. It was the fourth rehab game for Harrison but the first time he has played back-to-back days. He is batting .083 (1-for-16) for Indianapolis. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday morning that Harrison would take off Monday and play again for Indianapolis on Tuesday. Harrison was injured July 5, when he tore ligaments in his thumb during a head-first slide. He is hitting .279 with four homers, 22 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 75 games this year.

RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) allowed one run in one inning Sunday afternoon for Double-A Altoona. It was the fourth rehab appearance for Scahill, including his third at Altoona. The run is the only one Scahill has allowed in eight innings for Altoona and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates. Scahill was placed on the disabled list June 26, one day after his most recent big league appearance. He is 2-4 with a 2.08 ERA in 24 relief appearances this season for the Pirates.

RF Gregory Polanco extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Sunday, when he went 2-for-6 with the tie-breaking RBI in the sixth inning of the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Mets. The two-hit game was the seventh multi-hit game in the streak for Polanco, who is hitting a robust .435 (20-for-46) in that span to raise his overall average from .243 to .264. That’s the highest Polanco’s average has been since the end of play on June 7, when he was also batting .264. He also has seven homers and 37 RBIs this season.

RHP A.J. Burnett (right flexor strain) threw long toss in the outfield Sunday morning and is expected to throw off a mound this week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday that Burnett told him he feels good. Hurdle added that he is confident the 38-year-old Burnett, who is retiring at the end of the season, will be able to come back and pitch for the Pirates this year. Burnett, who was named to his first All-Star team this season, was placed on the disabled list July 31. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts but was 1-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts before getting hurt.

3B Aramis Ramirez posted the 25th four-hit game of his career Sunday, when he went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Mets. Ramirez grounded out in his first at-bat before singling in the fourth and sixth. He added an RBI single in the seventh and laced a two-run double in the eighth. The four-hit game is the first for Ramirez since Aug. 27, when he went 4-for-5 for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pirates. Ramirez is batting .249 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 99 games this season between the Brewers and Pirates, who acquired him on July 29.

RHP Gerrit Cole will look to earn his first win of the month on Monday, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Cole took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2. In three starts this month, Cole is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA. Despite not winning since July 26, Cole still entered Sunday tied for the major league lead in wins with 14. Cole is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Diamondbacks on April 24, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory at Chase Field.