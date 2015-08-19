FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP A.J. Burnett threw a handful pitches off a mound before a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 15 inning son Tuesday night for the time since going on the disabled list July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. There is not yet a timetable for when might be able to face hitters in a simulated game.

LHP Francisco Liriano did not get the win despite leaving in the eighth inning with an 8-3 but he remained unbeaten in nine starts since his last lost June 20 at Washington. Liriano allowed five run and six hits in seven-plus innings, though he retired 13 straight batters between the third and seventh innings after giving up three runs in the first two innings.

LHP J.A. Happ (0-1, 4.66 ERA) will face Arizona on Wednesday night in his third start for the Pirates since being acquired July 31 from the Seattle Mariners in a trade. He did not factor in the decision in his previous start last Friday against the Mets at New York, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. Happ was 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts, for the Mariners. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA against the Diamondbacks in his career in four games, including three starts.

C Francisco Cervelli tied a career high for hits by going 4-for-7. He also had a four-hit game on June 5 at Atlanta and on Aug. 29, 2010, while playing for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

