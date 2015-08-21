FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 21, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) and 3B Josh Harrison (torn left wrist ligament) both could be activated from the disabled list before the four-game series against the Giants ends Sunday night. Harrison has been out since July 6, and Mercer went on the DL on July 20.

1B/OF Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) joined Triple-A Indianapolis for a rehab assignment that likely will run through the end of the month.

