Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (6-8) continued to struggle as he was tagged for six runs in five innings while taking the loss. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in any of his last six starts, going 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA in that span.

LF Starling Marte singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 10-for-28 (.357) during the streak.

SS Jordy Mercer could be activated for Sunday night’s game against San Francisco. Mercer, who has been on the DL since July 20 with a sprained right knee, is scheduled to play his seventh game Saturday for Indianapolis on his rehab assignment then be reevaluated.

INF/OF Josh Harrison was activated Friday night from the 15-day DL and started at second base after being out since July 6 with a torn ligament in his left thumb that required surgery. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in the 6-4 loss to San Francisco before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. In five games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, Harrison went just 1-for-19 (.053). He is likely to play second against left-handed starters in place of switch-hitting Neil Walker, who is hitting .240 with no home runs in 75 at-bats against lefties this season.

RHP Josh Wall was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Harrison. Wall was called up from Indianapolis on Wednesday to provide bullpen depth a day after the Pirates won in 15 innings over the Arizona Diamondbacks but did not appear in any games.

RHP Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.61 ERA) will start against San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. Cole is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA in four starts in August after entering the month as the major league leader in wins. He has won all three career starts against the Giants with a 2.11 ERA.