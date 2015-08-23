Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang hit long home runs to center field with the bases empty in consecutive for his first multi-homer game in the major leagues. The rookie br0oke up San Francisco RHP Mike Leake’s no-hit bid in the fifth to tie the score, 1-1, before connecting off RHP Hunter Strickland to give the Pirates a short-lived 2-1 lead.

LF Starling Marte ran his hitting streak to seven games with a double and his 15th home run, a solo walk-off shot with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning off San Francisco RHP George Kontos. Marte is 12-for-32 (.375) during the streak.

INF/OF Josh Harrison played third base and batted sixth against San Francisco RHP Mike Leake, going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Giants. It was his second game since being activated Friday from the disabled list after being out since July 6 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb. On Friday night against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner,

RHP A.J. Burnett threw off a mound before the game for the second time in the last three days as he continues his rehab from a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow that has sidelined him since July 31. Burnett’s next step would be to face hitters in a simulated game. However, the Pirates haven’t announced a timetable for that.

LHP Francisco Liriano (8-6, 3.35 ERA) starts against San Francisco on Sunday night. Liriano is 4-0 with a 3.50 ERA in nine starts since his last loss June 20 at Washington. He is 3-1 with a 3.75 ERA against the Giants in four career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole remained stuck on 14 wins since July 26 as he did not factor in the decision despite limiting the Giants to one unearned run and three hits in seven innings, with eight strikeouts and three walks. Cole entered the month leading the major leagues in victories, but has gone 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA in five August starts.