Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will start Wednesday in the third of a four-game series against Miami. Locke is 6-8 with a 4.56 ERA this season, but the Pirates have posted a winning record (13-11) when he starts. Locke beat the visiting Marlins 5-1 on May 26, allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings.

INF Pedro Florimon, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 19, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. He went 2-for-19 with one RBI in 15 games for Pittsburgh this season.

RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow), who hasn’t pitched since July 30, pitched two innings of a simulated game on Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Sunday. Burnett, who turns 39 in January, is 6-5 with a 3.06 ERA this season.

1B Michael Morse, who was traded by the Marlins last month, got his first start of the series on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a single.

C Francisco Cervelli was not in the lineup Wednesday after injuring both feet Tuesday.

RHP Charlie Morton did not allow a walk but was hit hard by the Marlins on Friday. He lasted just 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, four earned.