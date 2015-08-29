Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyler Glasnow, the Pirates’ top prospect, is a possibility for a September promotion to the majors, although general manager Neal Huntington said it is unlikely. Glasnow, a 22-year-old Californian and the Pirates’ fifth-round pick in 2011, is 6-4 with a 2.07 ERA in 19-minor league starts this year. He has moved from Class A to Double-A to Triple-A in his dynamic 2015 season.

3B Aramis Ramirez’s numbers are down since the Pirates acquired him from Milwaukee. In 81 games with the Brewers this season, Ramirez, 37, had an OPS of .725, which is still well below his career mark of .833. His OPS has slipped to .628 in his first 26 games with the Pirates. Ramirez, who has said he will retire after this season, has 12 homers this year -- 11 of them with the Brewers. Despite those numbers, Ramirez, an All-Star as recently as 2014, still commands respect. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, in fact, credited Ramirez for him getting better pitches to hit lately. “You can’t pitch around, me,” McCutchen said. “I’ve got Aramis behind me and sometimes (infielder Jung-Ho) Kang behind me. Those guys are getting the job done.”

LHP Francisco Liriano will make his 26th start of the season on Friday when the Pirates open a brief three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies. Liriano, 31, is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA in his 16 most recent starts. Liriano, who has two full seasons left on his three-year, $39 million contract, is considered the Pirates’ second-best pitcher behind Gerrit Cole.

C Francisco Cervelli (two banged-up feet) was back in Wednesday’s starting lineup, and he had some interesting moments. He tripled and scored in his first at-bat. Then he bounced out with two done and the bases loaded. And then he got himself ejected in the next inning after arguing balls and strikes.

RHP Gerrit Cole earned his first win since July 26, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Thursday night at Marlins Park. Cole, an All-Star who had lost his past three decisions, improved to 15-7, allowing five hits, no walks and one run in 7 1/3 innings. He tied the St. Louis Cardinals’ Michael Wacha for second place in the National League wins race. Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants and Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs lead the league with 16 wins.

1B Pedro Alvarez hit his 21st homer of the season but just his third off a left-handed pitcher. The lefty-hitting Alvarez is hitting .354 with six homers in his past 18 games. He is trying to show manager Clint Hurdle he can hit lefty pitchers, even though he has been given just 50 at-bats against southpaws this season.