FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Jung Ho Kang collected two hits and drove in two runs in his first two plate appearances Friday. Kang, the NL Rookie of the Month for July, now owns 48 RBIs on the season which ties him for fourth in the category among rookies on the Senior Circuit.

RF Gregory Polanco went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored two runs. Polanco is batting .343 in August and has raised his average to .270, its highest mark since he was hitting .271 May 11.

RHP A.J. Burnett (elbow) is slated to pitch three-inning simulated game Sunday. Burnett has been on the disabled list since July 31 with right elbow inflammation and while he has begun throwing again, his timetable for a return is still unclear.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. He is batting .304 for the season, McCutchen’s best average since he owned a .500 clip after going 2-for-4 on Opening Day April 6.

RHP Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his 42nd save. Melancon now leads the majors in saves, breaking a tie with St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal. His 42 saves mark the third-highest single-season total in club history, and Melancon is one behind Jose Mesa to tie for second.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.