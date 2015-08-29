Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang collected two hits and drove in two runs in his first two plate appearances Friday. Kang, the NL Rookie of the Month for July, now owns 48 RBIs on the season which ties him for fourth in the category among rookies on the Senior Circuit.

RF Gregory Polanco went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored two runs. Polanco is batting .343 in August and has raised his average to .270, its highest mark since he was hitting .271 May 11.

RHP A.J. Burnett (elbow) is slated to pitch three-inning simulated game Sunday. Burnett has been on the disabled list since July 31 with right elbow inflammation and while he has begun throwing again, his timetable for a return is still unclear.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. He is batting .304 for the season, McCutchen’s best average since he owned a .500 clip after going 2-for-4 on Opening Day April 6.

RHP Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his 42nd save. Melancon now leads the majors in saves, breaking a tie with St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal. His 42 saves mark the third-highest single-season total in club history, and Melancon is one behind Jose Mesa to tie for second.