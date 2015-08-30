FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Arquimedes Caminero pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out one batter on Saturday against the Rockies. After he gave up two runs in back-to-back outing in July, Caminero has made 13 consecutive scoreless appearances.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Rockies. It was his first home run as a member of the Pirates at PNC Park since July 20, 2003.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday as he won his third consecutive start. Colorado’s run in the third broke a streak of 14 consecutive scoreless inning by Happ. Happ has allowed two runs in his last 22 2/3 innings after he gave up five in his first 9 2/3 innings with Pittsburgh.

RHP Mark Melancon gave up two runs and three hits in the ninth inning but held on to post his major-league best 43rd save on Saturday in a win over the Rockies. Melancon’s 43 saves this season tie Jose Mesa for the second-highest season total after Mesa saved 43 games in 2004.

