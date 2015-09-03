Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz joined a major league roster for the first time Tuesday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 24-year-old had been a top defensive prospect during his minor league career and finally turned a corner offensively this season. He was batting .271 in 93 games with the Indians and is expected to come off the bench in late-inning situations over the final weeks.

INF Pedro Florimon had his contract purchased from rookie-level Bristol. He went 2-for-19 with one RBI in 15 games for Pittsburgh this season before he was designated for assignment Aug. 19. He ultimately was outrighted to the minors.

OF Jaff Decker returned to the Pirates Tuesday when rosters expanded. Decker had appeared in 20 games for Pittsburgh this season, going 1-for-13 at the plate and also throwing a scoreless inning of relief in a 15-5 loss on July 30. Decker, who also appeared in five games for the Pirates last year and 13 for the Padres in 2013, posted a .266 average with three home runs and 26 RBIs in 69 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

RHP Rob Scahill was reinstated from a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. After posting a 2.08 ERA in 24 appearances, Scahill went on the 15-day disabled list in late June with tightness in his right forearm and began a rehab assignment Aug. 4.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday and faced one batter in a 7-4 loss to the Brewers. The 26-year-old appeared in one other game for Pittsburgh this season and 16 over the previous two seasons for the Pirates and Mariners.

RHP Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the Pirates’ 60-day disabled list due to a right forearm strain. In his lone appearance for Pittsburgh this year, he notched his first major league win April 12 as he held the Brewers to two runs and four hits in five innings. In 13 starts for Indianapolis, he went 6-5 with a 4.22 ERA.

OF Travis Snider was reunited with his old teammates Tuesday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. Snider spent the last three seasons with the Pirates, batting .243 with 18 homers and 72 RBIs. He was traded to Baltimore during the winter and struggled, posting a .237 average when he was designated for assignment. He signed a minor league deal with the Pirates and hit .314 in 10 games with the Indians before earning a return to the big leagues.

RHP Radhames Liz threw two scoreless innings Tuesday in his return to the major leagues. Liz was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day when rosters expanded. He was on the Pirates’ opening day roster this season and went 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 appearances before he was sent down

RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL to make room for INF Pedro Florimon on the 40-man roster. Guerra has been out since July 31.