Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke’s second-half struggles continued Wednesday, when he couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in a 9-4 loss at Milwaukee. Locke gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings and has now allowed 32 in 49 innings of work since the All-Star break. Locke has especially struggled away from PNC Park; he’s 4-5 with a 6.00 ERA on the road this season.

INF Pedro Florimon had his contract purchased from rookie-level Bristol. He went 2-for-19 with one RBI in 15 games for Pittsburgh this season before he was designated for assignment Aug. 19. He ultimately was outrighted to the minors.

INF Pedro Florimon returned to the Pirates Wednesday after his contract was selected from rookie-level Bristol. He appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh this season, batting .105 with an RBI. He was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 25, played three games, then was assigned to Bristol, where he didn’t appear in a game.

LF Starling Marte snapped an 0-for-21 slump Wednesday with a fourth-inning double. He finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, giving him 38 multi-hit games this season.

3B Aramis Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game and has hit three in his last four contests. Ramirez, who was traded to the Pirates by Milwaukee in July, finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. He was batting .247 at the time of the trade and in 31 games with the Pirates, he’s batting 248 with four home runs and 25 RBIs.

RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL to make room for INF Pedro Florimon on the 40-man roster. Guerra has been out since July 31.