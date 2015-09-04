Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang was not in the starting lineup Thursday but entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI. The 28-year-old rookie is batting .318 (48-for-151) since the All-Star break with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 21 RBIs. Thirty-two of his past 36 starts came at shortstop, but manager Clint Hurdle said, with SS Jordy Mercer back from the disabled list, Kang would see most of his action at third the rest of the way.

OF Corey Hart will not play again this season, manager Clint Hurdle said Thursday. He was brought back from his minor league rehab assignment but will remain on the disabled list and at his home in Arizona for the remainder of the season. Hart hasn’t played since June 21 because of a left shoulder impingement. He appeared in just 35 games this year, batting .222 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday at Milwaukee. He came into the game with a .310 average (27-for-87), five doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs in his previous 24 games. The Pirates acquired Ramirez from Milwaukee prior to the trade deadline.

LHP Francisco Liriano struggled with his command and was charged with four runs on seven hits Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. The Pirates won each of Liriano’s previous 11 starts as he went 5-0 with a 3.31 ERA. However, Pittsburgh’s co-ace has had issues with Milwaukee this season, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA in two starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen was held out of the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee after he aggravated a previous left Achilles injury Wednesday night. McCutchen said the issue wasn’t serious, just that he was a little sore. Earlier in the day, he was named the National League player of the Month after batting .348 with a 1.079 OPS in August. McCutchen, 28, is hitting .303 with 20 home runs and 85 RBIs in 128 games this season.