Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, the second game in his career in which he’s posted three hits and three RBIs. Marte’s broken-bat single in the first capped a two-run rally and a two-out, two-run double to the right-center field wall in the fifth upped Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-0. It was Marte’s 13th three-hit game of the year, a team high.

RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow inflammation) threw a simulated game Friday, a potentially big step in his return from an injury which has sidelined him since July 31. Burnett has an 8-5 record and a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts, making the first All-Star team of his career, but hasn’t pitched since eating a 15-5 loss July 30 in Cincinnati. Burnett was ineffective in his three starts after the All-Star break, allowing a total of 19 runs in 16 innings.

CF Andrew McCutchen (Achilles’ tendon tightness) was back in the lineup Friday night after a one-game absence, batting in his normal No. 3 spot and going 2-for-4 with three runs. McCutchen and manager Clint Hurdle had discussed taking a day off for about a month and opted for Thursday night’s 5-3 loss in Milwaukee. McCutchen entered the game batting just .228 against St. Louis this year, but with three homers and six RBIs.

LHP J.A. Happ was excellent in winning his fourth game for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Seattle on July 31. Happ gave up only three singles and no walks, fanning eight to tie a season high. He worked off his fastball, consistently hitting corners with it, and mixed in off-speed pitches when needed to keep St. Louis off-balance. It was just his second win in 10 career decisions against the Cardinals.

RHP Charlie Morton tries to reverse a career-long trend of losing to St. Louis when he faces it on Saturday. Morton is 2-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 16 career starts, allowing 50 earned runs over 80 2/3 innings, but hasn’t faced the Cardinals this year. In his last outing, Morton was touched for five runs in six innings Sunday, absorbing a 5-0 loss to Colorado.