Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Andrew McCutchen’s two-out single in the first kept alive an incredible streak he’s put together against St. Louis pitching. In his last 10 games against the Cardinals, McCutchen is 8-for-8 with two walks during his first plate appearance. However, that was the only time he reached base in the game. He’s 16-of-40 with six multi-hit games in the last 11.

RF Sean Rodriguez hit two singles and a double against Jaime Garcia, accounting for 75 percent of Pittsburgh’s hits off the lefthander. Rodriguez had a string of five straight knocks interrupted in the ninth when he looked at a third strike from Trevor Rosenthal. It was his second three-hit game of the season.

RHP Charlie Morton pitched a good game, but put himself in trouble in the second inning and it cost him the two runs St. Louis needed to beat him. Two walks and a hit batter filled the bases, and a Stephen Piscotty infield hit, teamed with a Josh Harrison throwing error, put Pittsburgh behind for good.

RHP Gerrit Cole takes the mound Sunday night for the series finale in St. Louis, hoping to bounce back from a rough outing. Cole was pounded for a 7-4 loss Tuesday night in Milwaukee, giving up four runs in the first and leaving after four innings, having yielded five runs. In his career against the Cardinals, Cole is 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA in six starts, losing 4-2 on Aug. 12 to Michael Wacha.

1B Pedro Alvarez didn’t start against LHP Jaime Garcia, but hit a pinch RBI single in the ninth for the Pirates’ lone run. Alvarez has proven to be a good pinch-hitter this year, going 5-for-16 with five RBIs, but figures to be back in the lineup Sunday night when RHP John Lackey opposes Pittsburgh in the series finale.