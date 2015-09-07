Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will try to rebound from a shaky outing when he opens Pittsburgh’s series Monday in Cincinnati. Locke was roughed up for nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday night, taking a 9-4 loss in Milwaukee. Locke has mostly fared well against the Reds, going 3-2, 3.46 in 10 career starts, but has pitched to a 5.06 ERA against them in three prior outings this year.

RF Gregory Polanco notched his first multi-hit game since Aug. 28, going 3-for-5 with a run. Polanco’s 23 hits against the Cardinals are his most against any team this year and he’s scored a run in his last six starts against them. In his last six starts against St. Louis, Polanco has enjoyed four three-hit games.

RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, but there is no timetable for his return. Burnett was disabled on July 31 after three straight bad outings following his first All-Star Game in which he gave up 19 runs over 16 innings. In 21 starts this year, Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez is retiring at season’s end, but left one last calling card for Busch Stadium with an eighth-inning homer, his 38th career blast off Cardinals pitching. Ramirez’s 147 career RBIs against St. Louis are his most against any opponent, while he’s homered off just one team (Houston with 43) more often than the Cardinals.

1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 5.

RHP Gerrit Cole needed a pass through the order to find his command, but once he did, it was lights out for St. Louis. Cole gave up just two singles in seven scoreless innings, walking three and fanning seven. His fastball was still at 97 mph in the seventh inning and he picked up quick outs all night, retiring 12 hitters on three pitches or less.