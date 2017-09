INF Aramis Ramirez started at first base, the first time he played a defensive position other than third base in his 2,174 major league games.

RHP Gerrit Cole will skip his next start in order to limit his workload. Cole, 25, is 16-8 with a 2.54 ERA in 28 starts. The move also lines up Cole to start the National League wild-card game, if necessary.